Pensioner fined £3,000 over huge pile of dumped rubbish in Wickham

A FLY-TIPPER has been fined £3,000 for a huge pile of waste.

Joe Keet, 69, of Firgrove Lane, Wickham, allowed the dumping of construction and demolition waste, household clearance and commercial waste, wood, furniture, grab bags, black sacks, underlay and insulation.

He was convicted after a trial at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court of knowingly permitting the deposit of controlled waste at Firgrove Lane in Wickham.

He must pay a £170 victim surcharge and £1,904.75 costs to the Environment Agency over the rubbish dumped in December 2016.

Mike O’Neil, environment manager, said: ‘Joe Keet’s actions showed a blatant disregard for the environment.’

Mr O’Neil said the agency had ‘no hesitation’ in prosecuting those responsible.

Jasper Smith, 22, then of Firgrove Lane, and Phillip Jenkins, 28, then of Beach Road, Southsea, brought some of the waste to the site.

They admitted fly-tipping in December. Smith was fined £333 and Jenkins £121. They had to pay £150 costs each.