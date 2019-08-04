Pensioner is pushed to the ground by cyclist in Portchester attack

AN ELDERLY man was left cut and bruised after being pushed over by a cyclist last Friday.

Police officers are investigating reports of an 86-year-old man being assaulted by a cyclist in Southampton Road, Portchester, on Friday, August 2, apparently sometime between 10.45-11am.

Southampton Road, Portchester. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘It was reported that a male cyclist damaged the car the man was driving before pushing the driver to the ground after the victim had parked.

‘The victim sustained a cut to his thumb and bruising on his hand and arm.’

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190271853.