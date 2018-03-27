Pensioner jailed for having child abuse pictures and film on his computer

A PAEDOPHILE who went by the name of ‘grandad’ and ‘uncle’ was sent to prison for possession of vile child abuse images and a movie.

Michael Wild, 70, of Lychgate Green, Fareham, was given 16 months jail at Portsmouth Crown Court after admitting three charges of having over 100 indecent images of children and a hardcore movie between August 2016 to 2017.

The graphic images, found on his computer, showed children aged between one and 13 years old being subjected to abhorrent sexual acts from adults.

Wild downloaded the disturbing pictures after going on to child abuse sites which ‘showed his clear interest in the sexual abuse of children’, prosecutor Martyn Booth said.

‘He used the name grandad or uncle in chat rooms but said it was all just fantasy and he was not a person to ever actually carry out such acts on children. His preference was for 15, 16 and 17 year olds he told police,’ Mr Booth continued.

The court heard how the ‘extremely unpleasant’ images and movie were not his only conviction for child abuse material after he received a conditional discharge in 2001 for making indecent images of children.

In defence, Kelly Brocklehurst said Wild had slipped back into the ‘murky world’ of child abuse images after grieving over the loss of a female companion who died suddenly.

Recorder William Ashworth said: ‘You were actively searching on the internet to find images of children in sexual positions. There is no doubt you have a sexual interest in children.

‘It is quite plain that you wholly deny the offence and I do not see any prospect for rehabilitation so will not be suspending the sentence.’

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of his computer, while Wild was also put on the sex offenders register.