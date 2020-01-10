Pensioner suffers fractured eye socket after being punched in face four times in road rage incident - Regional

A PENSIONER was left with a fractured eye socket after a road rage incident.

The 75-year-old man suffered the injuries after being assaulted in Maltravers Road on the afternoon of Thursday, December 19 .

Police are investigating

The victim reported being punched in the face four times, and has suffered a fractured eye socket.

READ MORE: County lines gangs 'perversely' telling recruits slavery law makes them immune from prosecution

It is believed the assault followed a road rage incident on the roundabout that joins Fitzalan Road and Maltravers Road, between the drivers of a red Hyundai car and a Yamaha 125cc motorbike.

An 18-year-old man from Arundel has been arrested on suspicion of assault, driving a vehicle without insurance and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

READ MORE: Portsmouth v Southampton disorder: Police thank people for calling in but urge anyone with information to help

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting 605 of 19/12.