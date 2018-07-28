Pensioner suffers serious face injuries after disturbing thug in brother's empty house

A PENSIONER who went to check on his brother’s empty house was viciously attacked by a thug who inflicted serious face injuries, police have said.

The man, in his 70s, was checking a home in Botley Road, Swanwick, when he found a man inside the property between 2.30pm and 3pm.

The suspect attacked the pensioner before taking his mobile phone and wallet.

Police said the suspect’s shirt was ripped in an altercation.

The robber fled into a field next to Botley Road between the M27 and Rookery Avenue.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The victim sustained serious facial injuries and was treated at Southampton General Hospital.’

The suspect was white, in his late 30s to early 40s, 5ft 8ins tall, slim, had dark blonde messy hair, a local accent and was wearing a medium blue T-shirt and blue denim jeans

He had two carrier bags that appeared empty – one was bright yellow, one black.

Call 101 quoting 44180284539 with information. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.