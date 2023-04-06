David Marshall, 82, disappeared at midday yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they have been looking for him since he went missing in Manor Road, Alton.

The force said: ‘With the support of his family we are now turning to you, the public, to help us find him. David is believed to be on foot in the Alton area.’

David Marshall was reported missing yesterday at midday. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

David is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, of very slim build, and with grey hair and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a dark blue jacket with a red symbol on the left breast.

‘If you see him he may seem confused or lost, so please call us on 999 quoting 44230135081,’ police said.

