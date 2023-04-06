News you can trust since 1877
Pensioner who may seem 'confused or lost' reported missing in Hampshire after last being seen on foot

An elderly man has been reported missing after last being seen on foot.

By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read

David Marshall, 82, disappeared at midday yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they have been looking for him since he went missing in Manor Road, Alton.

The force said: ‘With the support of his family we are now turning to you, the public, to help us find him. David is believed to be on foot in the Alton area.’

David Marshall was reported missing yesterday at midday. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight ConstabularyDavid Marshall was reported missing yesterday at midday. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
David is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, of very slim build, and with grey hair and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a dark blue jacket with a red symbol on the left breast.

‘If you see him he may seem confused or lost, so please call us on 999 quoting 44230135081,’ police said.

