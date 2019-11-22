Pensioner who sexually abused girl over 'prolonged period' in Hampshire has been jailed

Have your say

A PENSIONER who sexually abused a teenage girl over a ‘prolonged period' has been jailed for six years.

Robert Banning, 77, of Newtown Road, Newbury, West Berkshire appeared at Winchester Crown Court for sentence.

He had admitted four counts of sexual activity with a child, one charge of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and two counts of making indecent images of children.

The court heard that the offending took place between July 2018 and February this year in the Basingstoke area.

The victim was 15-years-old at the time, and Banning’s offences were reported to the police after she disclosed what had happened to a relative.

He was sentenced to six years in jail yesterday.

Banning was also given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order and a lifetime restraining order.

The investigation was led by Hampshire Constabulary’s Amberstone team.

Following the court hearing, Detective Constable Steven Finnis said: ‘This offending against a teenage girl took place over a prolonged period of time.

‘I would like to praise the victim for the bravery and courage she has shown in coming forward to report what had happened. I hope this sentence means she can start to move forward with her life.

‘The victim was supported by our specially trained officers from the Amberstone team throughout this investigation.

‘I would like to reassure anyone else that has been a victim of a sexual offence that we will listen and support you, and work hard to bring offenders to justice.’