People smuggler who missed Portsmouth court appearance now behind bars

A PEOPLE smuggler who missed public transport for a court hearing has been put behind bars.

Gary Giles, 60, of Bishopsridge Close, Bolton, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on videolink from a police station in Runcorn.

Gary Giles, 60, from Bolton, was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for smuggling four Albanian men into Britain via Portsmouth port. Picture: Home Office

The defendant had been jailed in his absence for four and a half years for smuggling four Albanian mem from Spain to Britain via Portsmouth port.

A previous hearing was told he missed a train and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

When Giles was finally brought before the court on Friday he was told his sentence – and his lawyer clarified he missed a bus, not a train.

