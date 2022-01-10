Person arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply as Fareham police spot ‘naughtiness’ in town

A PERSON has been arrested after Fareham police on patrol spotted ‘some naughtiness’ in the town today.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:02 pm

After conducting a S.23 MDA 1971 search of the person, Neighbourhood Policing Teams from Fareham East and Fareham West arrested the individual on Suspicion of Possession of a Class A Substance With Intent to Supply (PWITS).

A Facebook post from Fareham police said: ‘The Eagle Eyes of #PCSO16551 and #PCSO17663 spotted some naughtiness occurring.

Police tape.

‘The investigation continues.’

