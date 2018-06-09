Pervert caught with child abuse images again jailed for second time

A PERVERT who threatened to ‘kill anyone who gets in my way’ was sent to jail for having child abuse images on his computer.

Kristian Woods, who changed his name from Lloyd Butler, was sent to jail for 20 months at Portsmouth Crown Court after admitting three charges of possessing indecent images of children between September 2012 and April 2017.

Woods, 28, of Billy Lawn Avenue, Havant, also admitted failing to comply with a sex offender requirements in September 2017 after not telling police of a change of address.

The court heard how the vile child images had been found on a computer at his friend’s house before it was reported to police.

Defence barrister Daniel Reilly said Woods, who had served 38 months in prison for similar offences previously resulting in his release in 2016, had become a public target for his crimes – resulting in him changing his name.

‘He changed his name and identity to give himself a fresh start within the community but others have since sought to let others know about the change,’ Mr Riley said.

‘He has been a target by the public with him having threats in the street and a Facebook campaign that saw a mob of people turning up at his address shouting for him to come out before police had to intervene.’

Mr Reilly said the ‘traumatic’ experience of going to jail had left Woods suffering with anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

But judge Jane Rowley took a dim view of Woods offending. Addressing Woods, she said: ‘You see yourself as a victim and take limited responsibility for your actions and make unjustified excuses.

‘You say you have been a target and had your life ruined but you have made threats by saying you will “kill anyone who gets in my way...I’m a ticking time bomb”. You are a high risk for reconviction.

‘You have continually denied your wrongdoing and you are a danger to the public and children so only a custodial sentence is sufficient.’