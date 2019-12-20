Pervert pensioner, 71, admits failing to hand over Grindr and Growler dating app details

A PERVERT pensioner has admitted failing to give details of his user profiles on two gay dating apps.

Roland Attrill, 71, admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order and sex offender registration requirements on June 12.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard he had been given a three-year jail term in Southampton in January 2017 for five charges of sexual activity with a child.

But Hampshire police offender managers discovered he had not given them details of his two accounts for dating apps Grindr and Growler.

Edward Hollingsworth, for Attrill, said: ‘He was released from prison having served half the sentence.

'He was due to, and he began to, comply with notification requirements and the sexual harm prevention order.

‘It was the term of the sexual harm prevention order to provide user details for any social media site.

‘He has engaged with that process but not perfectly which is why he was charged with the breaches.’

Mr Hollingsworth added: ‘He understands the seriousness of the offences.

‘He’s had a warning shot across the bows and this is unlikely to repeat itself.’

Sentencing, judge Timothy Mousley QC imposed a £250 fine.

Attrill, of Potters Avenue, Fareham, had brought a wedge of banknotes with him to court in a plastic sleeve ready to pay any financial penalty.

‘No court would look on you with any sympathy if you breach it again,’ the judge said.

Any breach could attract a maximum of five years in jail.

Mr Hollingsworth added: ‘There’s no evidence of any underlying mischief.’