Pervert Portsmouth landlord filmed nude tenants 

A ‘DISGUSTING’ voyeur landlord who planted cameras in his tenant’s rooms so he could ogle them while they were naked and having sex was described as ‘sad’ by a judge.

Paul Dunster recorded 183 videos of unsuspecting women and their guests over a 10-year period.

The 59-year-old was caught out by a police investigation following his prolific secret recordings, Portsmouth Crown Court heard. He initially denied two charges of voyeurism before admitting his guilt.

When police turned up at his address they found two memory cards which had incriminating evidence of Dunster’s secret recording after he had set up videos in the bedroom and bathroom.

‘The first memory card had 18 videos which showed sexual encounters between men and women in the bedroom,’ prosecutor David Reid said. ‘Those videos lasted a total of 20 minutes but none of the tenants were aware of the camera.

‘The second memory card was taken from the bathroom and showed women having baths and showers, who were also totally unaware they were filmed. There was significant planning to this and it was an abuse of trust as the women were tenants.’

Defence barrister Daniel Reilly said Dunster had two character witnesses from tenants - one of whom was a lady who featured prominently in one of the recordings in 2008 while naked in the bathroom.

‘(The tenant) described him as a kind, caring and a warm-hearted individual,’ Mr Reilly said of the woman – who also turned out in support of Dunster at court.

The court heard army veteran Dunster went into security work where he advanced to senior posts before moving into property development. His portfolio included seven flats which had a total outstanding mortgage of £870,000.

Mr Reilly added: ‘Many residents are extremely grateful he lets them rent rooms the way he does.’

Judge David Melville QC said: ‘The residents would have been disgusted to know that you had a camera set up in the bedroom showing people having sex. I’m sure people would also have been disgusted to know that you set up a camera in the bathroom to satisfy your sexual needs. It is sad story and one which is disgusting.’

Dunster was given a £5,000 fine, 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days, and has to pay £500 costs.