The terrified girls then ran off to a relative’s house following the incident in Purbrook Way, Havant, between 12.30pm and 1.00pm on Sunday 18 February.

A police spokesperson said: “A man approached two girls aged 12 and 13 and exposed himself. He spoke briefly to the girls and no contact was made. The girls ran to a nearby relative’s house and were not hurt.”

The man has been described as being white, aged in his late 20s with a slim build and short hair in a buzz cut style. He was waring a black jacket with yellow stripes on it and black trousers.

“Enquiries are ongoing in order to identify the man involved and officers will be in the area carrying out proactive patrols. If anyone has any concerns please talk to one of our officers,” police added.

“If you were in the area and saw a man of this description acting suspiciously, or if you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting 44240071839, or go online to report via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.”