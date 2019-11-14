Pet Iguana stolen from home during burglary in Hampshire

A PET Iguana was stolen from a home during a burglary.

The lizard was taken after a break-in at a house in Gabriel Walk, Andover, between 9.30pm Sunday, November 10 and 7.50am Monday, November 11.

The home was broken into via the patio door and a pet iguana was stolen from the vivarium in the living room.

If you have any information or have been offered an iguana for sale, please call police on 101, quoting 44190405088.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers would like to remind the community to try and keep their home secure by locking windows and doors and not leave items of value on show if can be helped, especially as the days are shorter and nights longer now.

