Petersfield murder probe: 25-year-old Hampshire woman charged with woman's death
A 25-year-old has been charged with the murder of Anna Jones – who was found dead in a Petersfield flat.
Officers were called to a flat in Station Road, Petersfield, just before 8pm on May 9. On arrival officers discovered Anna’s body where she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bronwyn Janet Jones, 25, of Jacaranda Road in Bordon, was charged with Anna’s murder last night (May 11) and she appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning where she was further remanded in custody.
A preliminary court hearing has been set for May 15 at Portsmouth Crown Court.