Photo issued by police investigating sexual assault of 16-year-old girl in Fratton

Between 10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday July 17, the 16-year-old girl was walking along St Mary’s Road when she was approached by a man unknown to her on the footbridge over the railway tracks, close to the entrance of Kingston Recreation Ground.

The man touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

Since the incident was reported to police, investigating officers have been conducting enquiries and now have an image of a man who they believe to have been in the area at the time.

The image released by police.

Police say that they would like to speak to him in connection with this investigation.

He is described as black, of average build, and bald, and he is said to have been wearing a blue and white vertically striped short sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans and dark footwear.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Anyone who recognises the man pictured should contact us on 101 quoting reference 44220288216.

‘We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that may assist our enquiries. Perhaps you saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath? Or maybe you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may help the investigation?

‘Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

‘You can also submit information 100% anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.’