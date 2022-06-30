Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to locate Charlie Davis, also known as Charlie Tancock, and have now released the most up-to-date photo in the hopes of finding him.

The 23-year-old is described as white, approximately 5ft 10in tall, and of proportionate build, with short dark brown hair, a beard, brown eyes, and a southern accent.

Charlie Davis. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In a Facebook post, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He was last seen in Fareham, although we suspect that he is now in the Basingstoke area.

‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220232013.

‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.