Picture of Alan Shearer holds clue to find owner of stolen goods

JEWELLERY, photographs and a phone have been recovered from a property by police officers.

Hampshire Constabulary is now trying to locate the owners of the items, which they believe to have been stolen.

They were recovered by police during a search of a house in the Leigh Park area of Havant.

The items include a picture of an unknown man with footballer Alan Shearer (above left) which has been signed by the striker.

Other items recovered include a mobile phone with a background picture of an unknown couple (above right), a framed black-and-white picture of a woman (left) as well as a red and gold brooch with flowers, a set of keys and a golden locket and chain.

Inside the locket is a picture of a man.

A statement from police said: ‘Is this yours? During a premises search in the Leigh Park area we’ve recovered a number of items.

‘If they’re yours or you know who they belong to, please call 101 quoting 44180016485.’

