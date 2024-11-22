Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opportunist thief stole a woman’s purse after she left it on a Post Office counter in Gosport.

Now police have released images of a man wearing an army style cap with shades on following the incident on the High Street between 2:38pm and 2:53pm on Monday 18 November.

It happened when a woman in her 40s left her purse on the counter in the Post Office as she paid for an item. A man then picked up the purse and left the store with it.

Police now want to track down the man in the pictures. A spokesperson said: “We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.

“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact us.”

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 44240305128 or report online here: How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: