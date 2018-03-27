PICTURED: Man arrested after car crashes into tree and road sign

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a tree and road sign this afternoon.

Hampshire Constabulary said the car hit the tree on Salterns Lane in Fareham shortly before 2.30pm.

A spokeswoman said the two people in the car got out and ran off.

A 23-year-old man, from Fareham, has been arrested and is in police custody.

Fareham’s neighbourhood police team tweeted a picture of the car.

They said: ‘Busy day today for us but some great team work with Response & Patrol and Neighbourhood Officers identifying and detaining 2 occupants who decamped from a crashed car.’

The tweet added that two people had been detained, but the spokeswoman said only one was arrested.