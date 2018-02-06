PICTURED: Road blocked after car crashes into telegraph pole

Have your say

A major road was blocked this afternoon after a car crashed into a telegraph pole and knocked it over.

Police were called just after 1.45pm after reports a vehicle had crashed on Botley Road in Curdridge.

On arrival officers found a Skoda had collided with a telegraph pole.

A picture tweeted by Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team showed the car on its side with the telegraph pole collapsed on the ground.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered, but has since reopened.