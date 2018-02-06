PICTURES: Grinning people smuggler lands himself in hot water with yacht selfie

Have your say

THIS selfie was snapped by a people smuggler caught trying to bring six Ukrainians into the country.

Grinning Dmytro Kruik, 29, is now facing prison after he was caught with the six people in a yacht at Hayling Island.

He admitted assisting unlawful immigration at an earlier hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Vladyslav Kurtoglu, 50, was convicted of the same offence after a trial.

The pair were caught near Sparkes Marina, Hayling Island, in May last year.

They are both now facing jail after the action by Border Force and Immigration Enforcement’s Criminal and Financial Investigation team.

