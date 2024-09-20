Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pervert is still at large as police keep up the hunt for a man wearing a beanie hat following a series of shocking exposure incidents in Southsea streets towards women.

The police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a series of indecent exposure incidents in the Southsea area. | Hampshire Police

The first incident happened between 7am and 7.15am on 12 September when a man exposed himself to a woman in her 30s on Devonshire Avenue. Shortly afterwards, a man exposed himself to another woman in her 30s on St Augustine Road.

On 14 September we received a further report that a man had exposed himself to a woman in her 40s on Eastern Parade at about 9am.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we are now issuing images of a man we would like to speak to,” a police spokesperson said. “He is described as a white male with a tanned complexion, aged in his 40s, slim build, roughly 5ft 8in tall, wearing a beanie hat.”

No arrests have been made following the appeal with police continuing their probe, as people are urged to come forward with information.

If anyone knows who this man is, call 101 quoting reference 44240393146.