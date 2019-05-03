Pictures show devastating aftermath of Hampshire car dealership fire

The blaze broke out on the forecourt of Peter Nash in Warsash Road, Warsash, shortly before 5am today and four cars have been damaged by it. Police are treating it as an arson and are investigating. Pictures show the devastation caused by the early hours fire.

