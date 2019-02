These images show poor condition of horses left in a field by their owner.

Joshua Pedelty, 30, of Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, was ordered to pay £1,300 and banned from keeping any equine animal for three years after Portsmouth magistrates convicted him of three charges of causing unnecessary suffering to two mares and a stallion. He denied the charges.

