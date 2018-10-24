Pictures show scale of ‘worst ever’ fly-tip site

Hoards of trash have been illegally dumped at a site in Havant dubbed the south’s ‘worst piece of fly-tipping’.

The shocking 100m by 100m tip has sofas, beds, fridges and pornography in it.

'Worst ever' fly-tip. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Environment Agency has launched a criminal investigation into the sickening site which contains thousands of pieces of rubbish and has been labelled an ‘environmental hazard’ by investigators.

Nigel Oliver, criminal investigator at the Environment Agency, vowed those responsible would be caught.

In an exclusive interview with The News, he said: ‘The size and scale of this operation has shocked me. I’ve never seen anything like this locally – it is one of the biggest I have seen in this area.

‘This is commercial criminality on an industrial scale. It is hugely damaging and is going to cost tens of thousands of pounds to clean this up.

‘It will damage the ground for many years to come.’

Councillor Michael Wilson, leader of Havant Borough Council, has been horrified by the news and is urging the public to be cautious of firms they use to take away their household waste.

‘This is an appalling incident and is terrible for the landowner who will now pick up the costs to clear this away.

‘Fly-tipping is a menace and we will do everything in our power prevent it. I would now ask people to keep their eyes open and to report any suspicious activity,’ he said.

The Environment Agency requested The News did not reveal the exact location of the tip.