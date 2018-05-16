Plea after 999 ambulance worker’s bike stolen in Portsmouth while he was on shift

AN AMBULANCE service are appealing after a 999 ambulance worker’s bike was stolen in Portsmouth while he was on shift.

The South Central Ambulance Service emergency care assistant, who supports paramedics on 999 call outs, locked his bike up at the North Harbour Ambulance Station in Western Road, Cosham.

SCAS media and communications manager David Gallagher said: ‘Anyone who has their bike stolen will be upset but this really brings it home that whilst one of our workers was out saving lives and looking after the community, someone from the community stole his bike.

‘A man climbed over the perimeter fence of our station, used bolt cutters to remove the bike’s padlock and then passed it over to two accomplices.

‘A van driver who was passing, saw what was happening and tried to stop them by blocking them in with his van so we would really like to thank him for all his efforts.’

‘We encourage all our workers to be active to help them do their job and this worker also uses it to get to work as well as in his own time so this has affected him personally and professionally.’

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: Between 9.30pm and 9.45pm last night (Tuesday May 15) a bicycle was stolen from the bike shed at North Harbour Ambulance Station, Western Road, Cosham.

‘The matter is currently under investigation.

‘Officers are appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to call on 101 quoting 44180180218.’