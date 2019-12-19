Plea to identify unknown distressed woman Hampshire police think is called 'Elaine'

A WOMAN found distressed near a church is being looked after by police as officers ask members of the public to identify her.

Hampshire police officers said the woman, who they think is thought to be called Elaine, was found in a park near St Michael's Church in Church Square yesterday at 4pm.

Unknown Elaine was found near St Michael's Church in Basingstoke on December 18. Picture: Hampshire police

Members of the public called police when she was found at the park in Basingstoke in a ‘distressed state’.

Inspector Kirsten Troman said: ‘Elaine is being cared for while we do all we can to try and find her family and friends.

‘Do you know Elaine? Do you recognise her description?

‘If you think you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44190454929.’

Elaine is 5ft 5in, has mousey brown hair and wears glasses. She was wearing a long puffa jacket, with a pale pink hoodie and blue tracksuit bottoms.

The woman is being cared for in hospital.