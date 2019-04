Have your say

CITY police have urged drivers to remove any valuables from their cars after a spate of thefts from vehicles.

It is believed cars in Southsea, Eastney and Milton were among those targeted by criminals over the weekend.

In an alert sent out yesterday, Portsmouth district PCSO James Williams said: ‘These vehicles may have been targeted due to items being left on display.’

For prevention advice, go to hampshirealert.co.uk