Howard Towl, 58, was last heard from on March 30, after sending a message to a relative.

Officers, and Mr Towl’s family, are concerned for his welfare, having last been seen in Winchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howard Towl was last seen in Winchester last Wednesday. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

He is originally from Southampton, and has links to other parts of England.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and his family are concerned for his welfare and extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him since he was reported missing to us earlier this week.

‘Now, we are turning to you for assistance.

‘Howard is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall and with short greying hair.

‘He was last seen in Winchester, but also has links to Fareham, Shedfield, Bournemouth and Weymouth.