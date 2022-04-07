Police and family 'concerned' for welfare of missing man with links to Fareham who disappeared over a week ago
POLICE searching for missing man with links to Fareham who disappeared over a week ago.
Howard Towl, 58, was last heard from on March 30, after sending a message to a relative.
Officers, and Mr Towl’s family, are concerned for his welfare, having last been seen in Winchester.
He is originally from Southampton, and has links to other parts of England.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and his family are concerned for his welfare and extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him since he was reported missing to us earlier this week.
‘Now, we are turning to you for assistance.
‘Howard is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall and with short greying hair.
‘He was last seen in Winchester, but also has links to Fareham, Shedfield, Bournemouth and Weymouth.
‘If you have seen Howard, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220133967.’