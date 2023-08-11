News you can trust since 1877
Police and family "extremely concerned" for missing Hampshire man last seen in his car

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in his car.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Matthew Rogers, 43, of Alton, was reported missing this morning (August 11).

Matthew Rogers, 43, was last seen just after 11am this morning. He was spotted leaving his home address in his car.

Matthew, of Alton, was driving a black Skoda Octavia, with a registration number ending in KHK. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and we have been carrying out extensive searches to locate him.

“And we are now turning to the public for assistance. Matthew is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with brown hair, and wears glasses.

“He was last seen wearing dark blue shorts and a t-shirt.” Anyone who knows Matthew’s whereabouts is advised to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference 660 of today's date (August 11).