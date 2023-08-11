Matthew Rogers, 43, of Alton, was reported missing this morning (August 11).

Matthew Rogers, 43, was last seen just after 11am this morning. He was spotted leaving his home address in his car.

NOW READ: Slushies named as health risk for children

Matthew, of Alton, was driving a black Skoda Octavia, with a registration number ending in KHK. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and we have been carrying out extensive searches to locate him.

“And we are now turning to the public for assistance. Matthew is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with brown hair, and wears glasses.