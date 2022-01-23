Police appeal after brawl in Fareham town centre see one man knocked unconscious
POLICE investigating an brawl in which a man was knocked unconscious are appealing for witnesses.
The attack took place in Fareham town centre on Saturday, January 15.
It was reported that a group of four men were out when they were approached by a second group of men and assaulted around 1am.
The group of four men suffered a number of injuries, including one being knocked unconscious and several suffering facial injuries, police said.
Officers investigating the assault are now keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which may assist their enquiries.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘While we do not have full descriptions of all the group of alleged attackers, we do have a good description of one of the group and are keen to identify him.
‘He is described as being between 18 and 25-years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall, white and with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue Fred Perry top and black jeans.’
Those with information about the attack should call 101, quoting the reference 44220022088 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.