Police appeal for CCTV after licence plates are stolen from vehicle in Clanfield

POLICE have launched an appeal for CCTV after front and rear licence plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on a driveway.

East Hampshire PCSO, Josephine Killick, said the incident took place in Green Lane, Clanfield, between 4pm and 5.40pm on Tuesday, October 8.

PCSO Killick has urged residents near the scene to ‘check their systems for any suspicious activity’.

She added: ‘Please be vigilant and look out for your neighbours, reporting any suspicious persons, or vehicles in the area when they happen if possible or as near as possible.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190360139.