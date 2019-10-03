Police appeal for help to track down wanted Portsmouth man

Police are appealing for help to track down Portsmouth man, Scott Sleet, who is wanted in connection with a robbery.
SURREY POLICE are appealing for help to locate a Portsmouth man in connection with a robbery.

Scott Sleet, 41, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, is wanted in relation to a robbery which took place in Addlestone on July 31.

Sleet, who is also known as Scott Kitterman, is described as white, around 178cm tall, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Chertsey and Addlestone areas, but may also be in the Portsmouth area.

Police have urged anyone with information to track down Sleet to call 101 and quote crime reference PR/45190080534. 