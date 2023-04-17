The West Wight Neighbourhoods Policing Team have released images and would like to identify and speak with two people, who are pictured, as part of their ongoing enquiries into an incident in Freshwater. It follows a report to police that at 7.41pm on April 7 a dog had chased and attacked swans near The Causeway. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said two swans have subsequently died.

Police would like to speak to anyone who recognises the people in the picture from their clothing and the dark-coloured dog which can be seen in the picture.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has put this image out in an appeal to speak to the people in the image following a dog attack on swans.

If you know the people pictured, or this is you, contact police on 101 quoting 44230137683. You can also submit information to the police online.