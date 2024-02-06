Charlie, 13, from Southampton, has not been seen since 10pm on Sunday, February 4. Police are now calling for anyone who may have seen him or that have any information to contact them.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Have you seen missing teenager Charlie? Charlie is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall, with medium length dark blond hair and slim build. He was last seen wearing a grey/black hoody and jogging bottoms, black and white Nike trainers and carrying a small black rucksack. If anyone has any information about his movements or where he may be now, please call 999 quoting reference 44240053275."