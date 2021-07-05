Armed officers and a dog unit were scrambled to Eastern Parade at 7.55pm yesterday after witnesses reported seeing a man with what appeared to be a firearm.

A 45-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police incident in Southsea on July 4, 2021. Picture: The Bearded Explorer

He remains in custody and now police are appealing for anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage to come forward.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have mobile phone or dash cam footage that could assist our investigation?’

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting 44210263761.

