Police appeal is launched following Havant assault

A MAN was left requiring nine stiches after he was assaulted in Havant.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, a 25-year-old man was assaulted in Foxcott Grove in Leigh Park at 6.30am this morning, by a man who was holding a bottle.

The victim was left with a cut to his forehead which required nine stitches.

He described the attacker as a stocky, white male with a shaved head, wearing a white t-shirt and holding a bottle.

Anyone with information about the assault can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44170499444.