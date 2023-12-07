Police are looking for witnesses after a woman in her 70s was hospitalised in a two-car collision.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following the incident in Eastleigh.

A force spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2.34pm yesterday (6 December) to a collision at the junction of Montgomery Way and Templars Way. This involved a black Nissan Navara and a red Peugeot 107. The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 70s from the Eastleigh area, suffered serious injuries but these are not believed to be life-threatening. She is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

