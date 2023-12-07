Police appeal launched after two-car crash in Eastleigh which hospitalised woman in her 70s
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following the incident in Eastleigh.
A force spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2.34pm yesterday (6 December) to a collision at the junction of Montgomery Way and Templars Way. This involved a black Nissan Navara and a red Peugeot 107. The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 70s from the Eastleigh area, suffered serious injuries but these are not believed to be life-threatening. She is currently in hospital receiving treatment.
"Did you witness this collision or the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to it? Were you in the area at the time and have a dash cam on your vehicle? Please check your device to see if there is anything relevant on it.”If you have any information please call 101 or report online, quoting reference 44230498379.