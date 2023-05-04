Leona, 16, was last seen at Christchurch railway station in Dorset yesterday evening (May 3) at about 6pm. Hampshire police and her family are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for help while they continue their search.

Leona is white, around 5ft 3in and of medium build. She has very dark brown hair, clear framed glasses, and has braces on her teeth. She also has a tongue piercing and a piercing on her top lip. The teenager was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody, and white Nike trainers when last seen.

While she is from Fareham, she may still be in Dorset or could have travelled to Salisbury or Larkhill in Wiltshire.