Police appeal to help find missing Fareham teenager Leona
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Fareham
Leona, 16, was last seen at Christchurch railway station in Dorset yesterday evening (May 3) at about 6pm. Hampshire police and her family are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for help while they continue their search.
Leona is white, around 5ft 3in and of medium build. She has very dark brown hair, clear framed glasses, and has braces on her teeth. She also has a tongue piercing and a piercing on her top lip. The teenager was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody, and white Nike trainers when last seen.
While she is from Fareham, she may still be in Dorset or could have travelled to Salisbury or Larkhill in Wiltshire.
Anyone who has seen Leona or knows where she is should call 999, quoting reference 44230173980.