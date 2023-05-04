News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal to help find missing Fareham teenager Leona

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Fareham

By Kelly Brown
Published 4th May 2023, 21:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 21:52 BST

Leona, 16, was last seen at Christchurch railway station in Dorset yesterday evening (May 3) at about 6pm. Hampshire police and her family are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for help while they continue their search.

Leona is white, around 5ft 3in and of medium build. She has very dark brown hair, clear framed glasses, and has braces on her teeth. She also has a tongue piercing and a piercing on her top lip. The teenager was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody, and white Nike trainers when last seen.

Missing teenager Leona - contact the police if you see herMissing teenager Leona - contact the police if you see her
While she is from Fareham, she may still be in Dorset or could have travelled to Salisbury or Larkhill in Wiltshire.

Anyone who has seen Leona or knows where she is should call 999, quoting reference 44230173980.