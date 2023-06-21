Police appeal to help find missing man Simon Cardy who was last seen in Havant

Simon Cardy, aged 27, was last seen on New Lane, Havant just before 7pm on Monday, June 20. He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins and of athletic / slim build and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue trousers and black trainers. He may have a backpack with him.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: ‘Simon is very physically fit and is able to walk long distances so may have left the area. Together with his family we are concerned for his welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you think you may have seen Simon since he went missing, or think you may know where he is now, please contact us straight away on 101 quoting 44230246145. In an emergency dial 999.’