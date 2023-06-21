News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Police appeal to help find missing man Simon Cardy who was last seen in Havant

Police have appealed for help to find a missing man who has not been seen since Monday.
By Kelly Brown
Published 21st Jun 2023, 22:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 22:29 BST

Simon Cardy, aged 27, was last seen on New Lane, Havant just before 7pm on Monday, June 20. He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins and of athletic / slim build and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue trousers and black trainers. He may have a backpack with him.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: ‘Simon is very physically fit and is able to walk long distances so may have left the area. Together with his family we are concerned for his welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘If you think you may have seen Simon since he went missing, or think you may know where he is now, please contact us straight away on 101 quoting 44230246145. In an emergency dial 999.’

Simon Cardy has not been seen since just before 7pm on Monday, 20 JuneSimon Cardy has not been seen since just before 7pm on Monday, 20 June
Simon Cardy has not been seen since just before 7pm on Monday, 20 June