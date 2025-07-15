Police are appealing for help for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Fareham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elodie, who also goes by the name 'Wren', has gone missing from Hedge End and was last seen at Fareham Railway Station on Sunday, July 13 at about 9.30am. Police say she may have travelled to the Plymouth area.

Elodie, who also goes by the name 'Wren' | via Hants Police

A police spoke person said: “Elodie is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, slim build, dark brown hair with blonde roots in a short bob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was last seen wearing a grey vest top, black cycle shorts, black Reebok trainers, and she was carrying a white Hello Kitty bag. She was wearing two hair black hair clips in her hair.

“Anyone with information about Elodie whereabouts are asked to please call 999 immediately, quoting reference number 44250312072.”