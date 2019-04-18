POLICE are hunting for the owners of these four watches stolen by burglars following a crime spree by thieves.

The items are believed to have been snatched during raids across parts of Fareham and Gosport.

Officers investigating the burglaries, which took place between November last year and February, are now looking to reunite the watches with their owners.

In a tweet today, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating a series of burglaries in Fareham and Gosport between November 2018 and February 2019 are releasing images of four watches which they think may be stolen If they’re yours call 101 re: 44180437435.’

The crime spree began in November, with six burglaries and one attempted burglary in Fareham, Hill Head and Stubbington.

At the time, police said entry was gained by either forcing windows and doors, or entering windows or doors that had been left insecure.

Officers later released a fresh appeal for help in February following a fresh surge of crime.

In the space of a few weeks, five more reports of break-ins were recorded by officers, with police suspecting they were linked to the previous crimes.

Those incidents include burglaries in: Swordfish Close, Lee-On-The-Solent, on January 15, Palmerston Way, Alverstoke, January 16

Catisfield Lane, Fareham, January 17, Monks Way, Hill Head, February 9 and Pilgrims Way, Hill Head, February 11.

Speaking at the times: Inspector Richard Thompson said: ‘We had a great response following our last appeal and we have been working hard following up several lines of enquiry and carrying out extra patrols.

‘Unfortunately, the area is still being targeted so we wanted to remind residents of the simple steps they can take to help prevent their homes being targeted.

‘Make sure all windows and doors are locked, including those on higher floors as there may be ways they can be accessed.

‘Keep all valuables out of sight, don’t leave them on windowsills for example.