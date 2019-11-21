Police are 'stepping up' patrols as youths smoke drugs and bang on windows in Knowle

Have your say

POLICE say they are 'stepping up' their patrols after a spate of reports of unruly youths.

Hampshire officers have received calls about anti-social yobs knocking on doors, banging on windows and smoking drugs in Knowle, near Fareham.

Winchester PCSO Barry Towler said the force will ‘take appropriate action where necessary’ and has asked for public help to find the culprits.

PCSO Towler said: ‘Do you know who these youths are and where they live?

‘Anti-social behaviour, however minor, can become a bigger problem and affect your quality of life.

‘Please let us know and we will do what we can to stop it.’

Anyone with information on the anti-social behaviour should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190417689

Alternatively, email PCSO Towler on barry.towler@hampshire.pnn.police.uk orr call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

