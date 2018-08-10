Police arrest boy, 16, after Waterlooville sexual assaults

POLICE officers have arrested somebody after a number of reported sexual offence cases in Waterlooville.

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating a series of sexual assaults in the Waterlooville area, and have now arrested a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth, on suspicion of sexual offences.

He remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing as police officers further their investigation into the incidents, which included a 19-year-old woman being hugged and touched inappropriately over her clothing at 2pm on Monday.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting 44180298470