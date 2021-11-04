Police arrest London man, 18, in Portsmouth city centre for possessing knife and drugs and for attempting to arrange travel to exploit a person
POLICE arrested a man from London for possessing a knife and drugs and for attempting to arrange the travel of a person in order to exploit them following a public order incident in the city centre.
Officers attended Commercial Road on Wednesday about 12.30pm after reports a group of men were involved in an altercation.
After searching the area an 18-year-old man from London was captured by officers - with police still hunting for others involved in the incident.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place, conspiring to conceal criminal property, possession of a Class A drug and facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.
He has been released on police bail while police enquiries continue.
‘This incident is under investigation and enquiries are underway to locate the people involved,’ a police statement said.
Contact 101 quoting 44210441224 with information or go online to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/