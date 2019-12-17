Police arrest man after robbery at popular Fratton corner shop

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested by police in connection with a robbery in Fratton.

On Tuesday, December 10, two men smashed through a door to the counter at the Penhale News corner shop in Penhale Road, before throwing it at the owner’s head and punching him as he tried to fight them off.

Owner Sanjay Patel has been a long-serving pillar of the community.

Now, police officers have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled drug of Class A.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation as police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police 101, quoting 44190444208 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

