Police arrest second man after victim left in critical condition following Portsmouth attack

A SECOND man has been arrested after a 29-year-old was left fighting for his life following an attack in Portsmouth.

Detectives have arrested a 27-year-old, from the city, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested in connection with the assault has since been released without charge.

As previously reported in The News, the victim was attacked just after 5.30pm on Sunday at the junction of New Road and Lynn Road in Buckland.

Police said a man riding a push bike approached the victim outside The Stag pub. The pair had a discussion before the victim was assaulted. The man then cycled off.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said the victim is in a critical condition in hospital.