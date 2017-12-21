Police arrest three teenagers for robbery - but need to find the victim

Have your say

Police are looking for an Asian man who was reportedly assaulted and had possessions stolen from him in Portsmouth.

Two teenage boys and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of robbery following the incident shortly after 7pm last night.

A passer-by reported that an Asian man, aged in his 20s, was pushed off his bicycle and had items stolen.

In a statement Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He left the scene afterwards and we are keen to identify him to find out what happened and to check on his welfare.’

Police are also looking for witnesses to the incident.

The three people arrested remain in custody.

If you were in the area at the time or can help call police on 101 quoting 44170493136.