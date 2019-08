Have your say

POLICE have arrested two men during a drugs raid this morning.

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Campbell Road, Southsea, as part of the force’s latest clampdown on county lines drugs gangs.

A quantity of suspected class A drugs was seized from the property.

A spokesman for Hampshire police added: ‘Two men from Southsea, aged 24 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

‘They both remain in custody at this time.’